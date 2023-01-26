The US National Archives has asked Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama to check their homes for classified government documents. The archive sent the request by letter after the discovery of documents belonging to President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence.

The letter, which has been sent to all living ex-presidents and their vice-presidents, calls on the former heads of state to review their personal archives to see if presidential records have “accidentally” ended up there. That reports CNN, whose reporters have seen the letter.

The 98-year-old President Jimmy Carter did not receive the letter because the legislation on the surrender of presidential documents was not yet in effect during his presidency. Carter signed the Presidential Records Act, but it didn't take effect until after his term. The letter was sent to representatives of the late presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush Sr.

Secret documents in the garage

Last week, classified documents were found on Vice President Pence, after reports had previously been found in the garage and private office of current President Joe Biden, from his time as Obama’s vice president. The FBI even raided Trump to repossess the more than 300 secret documents he took home. Unlike Biden, Trump did not want to return the paper.

Biden, Trump and Pence have now also received the letter from the National Archives to check if there are still classified documents in their home.

Obama has nothing left

Biden, Trump, Obama, Bush Jr, Clinton, Bush Sr, Reagan are the last seven presidents. Their vice presidents are or were Kamala Harris (Biden), Mike Pence (Trump), Joe Biden (Obama), Dick Cheney (Bush Jr.), Al Gore (Clinton), Dan Quayle (Bush Sr.), and Bush Sr. (Reagan ). Two of those vice presidents (Biden and Bush Sr. ) later became president themselves.

Representatives of Clinton, Bush Jr. and Sr. and Obama told CNN that those former presidents already turned over all classified documents to the National Archives when they left the White House.