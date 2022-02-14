The family issued a press release: director and film producer Ivan Reitman died in his home at the age of 75

Ivan Reitman, the well-known film director and producer is dead. The unfortunate news was communicated by his three children: Jason, Catherine and Caroline.

In official press release of the family we read:

Our family is dealing with the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek magic in life. We are comforted by the fact that his work as a filmmaker has brought so much laughter and joy to countless people around the world. We hope that those who met him through his films can remember him forever.

Ivan Reitman was the producer and director of the best known comedies of the 80s and 90s. Among these we remember the most famous sequel: Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters.

To bring it to its enormous success, it was also the production of the film Animal House. Among the most important films we also remember Meatballs, Strips, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Space Jam and Private Parts.

For the past 10 years he has been working on the co-production of the film Hitchcockreleased on November 23, 2012 and produced the 2014 film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The last film of his entire life, released on November 19, 2021, was Ghostbusters Afterlifeproduced with his son Jason.

Ivan Reitman’s private life

Ivan Reitman married in 1976 with Genevieve Robert. From their Union they were born three childrentwo girls and one boy: Catherine, Caroline and Jason.

The male is now a well-known director who has followed in his footsteps, while his daughter Catherine is an executive producer, writer and star of a well-known CBC comedy series: Workin ‘Mom.

Reitman died forever in his sleep, the February 12, 2022aged 75, at his home in Montecito, California.

The news of his death spread on the web very quickly, leaving a lot sadness in the hearts of all those who have always admired and supported him over the years of his career.