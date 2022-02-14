The Traffic Inspection and Traffic Control Committee at the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police seized the largest number of traffic violations within two weeks, during the launch of an inspection traffic campaign that started from last January until the end of this February, where 2245 traffic violations were committed during the first two weeks of launching the campaign, and confirmed The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, stressed the need to implement the strategy and initiatives of the Ministry of Interior, to improve road safety because of the positive results in reducing traffic accidents, injuries and the number of deaths due to accidents, in order to reach the highest levels of traffic safety in the Emirate.

Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department and Head of the Traffic Inspection and Control Committee Team, Lt. Col. Salem Mohamed Bourguiba, said that the traffic inspection campaign has been launched since the beginning of January and will continue until the end of February, to control traffic violations. He added that during the first two weeks of launching the campaign, 2,245 committed traffic violations were seized. Including 1,185 violations, including violations of comprehensive coloring, violations of noise and unloading, violations of truck ban times, in addition to monitoring and impounding a number of violating vehicles, while the total number of violations of motorcycles, bicycles and electric vehicles seized reached 1,060.

He added that the inspection and control campaign is continuing in the various internal and external roads of the emirate to control drivers who are in violation and not abiding by the rules and regulations of traffic and traffic regulations, pointing to the need for road users to abide by all traffic regulations and laws and not to exceed them, warning not to be lenient in addressing the perpetrators of violations and deterring negligent traffic laws in order to preserve the Their safety and the safety of all road users, by seizing them, stopping them, impounding their vehicles and transferring them to the competent authorities to take legal action against them.

He explained that Ras Al Khaimah Police is keen to raise traffic awareness among all members of society and road users, in order to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior, by spreading and promoting traffic culture among the public through its media platforms on social networking sites, to achieve the highest levels of security and traffic safety, and to make roads Safer.



