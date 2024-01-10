What began as a hallway rumor has taken on impressive strength and has become a topic of conversation in Colombia. The Chilean Arturo vidal I would be close to wearing the colors of the Cali America.

It may be of interest to you: Is Arturo Vidal leaving América de Cali? Reason that would complicate his arrival in Colombia

The experienced 36-year-old midfielder could land in Cali to be the big star of the 'scarlet' team, after it was revealed that he is in talks with the America for his signing.

Arturo Vidal may not arrive in America Photo: Javier Nieto – ELTIEMPO / EFE

According to press reports, the Cali America decided to ask the Chilean's entourage about the possibility of wearing the 'scarlet' jacket and the proposal was to the taste of Vidal, which is closely linked to the capital of the Cauca's Valley.

For some years now, the Chilean has been married to the model and influencer colombian Sonia Isaza, who visits her land every time she can accompanied by her husband.

Read here: Arturo Vidal's partner, the Colombian who attracts him to América de Cali

After learning of their interest in reaching a happy ending, the America On Tuesday night he sent a proposal to the representative of the 'King Arthur', Fernando Felicevichwho would be analyzing it carefully.

Photo: Gaston Britos. Efe

Although the Chilean has enjoyed multimillion-dollar contracts in the Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Juventus, The salary could be less of a problem, since his future and that of his children, financially, is assured thanks to his extensive career.

Arturo vidal I would be analyzing the technician's project Lucas Gonzalez and the quality of life it can offer you Cali to him and his family, an aspect that would be key to unblocking the negotiation.

Arturo Vidal goes for the ball.

Iván Mejía attacks the signing of Arturo Vidal for América de Cali

There are several fans of the Cali America who have been excited about the possible arrival of the champion of the Copa América 2015 and 2016 with the Chile team and they describe him as the signing of the century.

However, not everyone is convinced with the 36-year-old. Journalist Ivan Mejia, who is already retired from the media, but continues to give his opinion on events in Colombian football, explained that he totally disagrees with his arrival at Colombia.

Also: Luis Díaz, ready for another match, now against Fulham: date, time and TV

The experienced statement indicated that he is not entirely convinced of the signing and despite having an international poster it does not 'dazzle' him nor does it keep him awake at night due to his off-field record.

Arturo Vidal with the Chilean team

Through your personal X account (formerly Twitter) Mejia He said: “Vidal doesn't dazzle me. He is lazy, undisciplined in his life and on the court, conflictive, prone to injuries. He was a good player but his present is melancholic. Too much money for a problem. It seems more like a Tulio show than reality.” .

The journalist brought to light the problems that it could bring Arturo Vidal in Colombiagiven that In the past he was arrested on several occasions for driving drunk, he has been arrested for insulting the Police, he has arrived drunk at rallies in Chile and has a long list of fights and controversies in nightclubs.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO