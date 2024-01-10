It is not an easy market for the Rayados de Monterrey. Despite being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the last tournament, that is, more than a month and a half ago, days before the start of a new season within the Liga MX, the royals are not even close to being able to close all the signings they they want, this because several of the discards that the coach and the board have have refused to leave due to economic issues.
Right now Monterrey is on the hunt for at least two or three more signings, the first and which does not depend on anyone but the club, Gerardo Arteaga. In addition, a foreign center forward, which requires the departure of Rodrigo Aguirre and finally, a potential winger, highlighted in the hand, and the first name they have on the table today is Everton Cebolinha, a Flamengo figure.
Monterrey wants the former Benfica to be its star this winter, so it plans to invest crazy amounts to close the transfer. In the first instance, the club will put a much higher salary on the table for him than what he currently receives in Brazil. In addition, they could make this investment one of the most valuable signings in their history, since Flamengo will only let him leave for a minimum of 14 million euros. In any case, it seems that the complication will not be the financial issue, but rather that before seeking this signing, the club must release Joao Rojas, a total headache.
#Brazilian #star #Monterrey #longs
