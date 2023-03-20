Special day yesterday for the couple Fedez-Chiara Ferragni. In addition to being Father’s Day, it was also the fifth birthday of the firstborn Lion and for the occasion mom and dad organized a party, obviously documented on social media.

The couple was the first to publish a video with the best moments in these 5 years as new parents. “Good fifth birthday to the little boy who changed my existence forever and gave it new purpose. I still remember the first time I saw you as the most emotional moment of my life. Proud of how you are growing and of the person you are becoming. I will always be by your side to cheer for you. Yours mom loves you endlessly” – this is the text written by Ferragni. “5 years of unforgettable memories together” – added Fedez instead.

Then in the evening it was time for a party for Leone complete with cake. Among other things, for a moment there was a brush with tragedy. It all happened at the moment of the candles. Leone’s cake was placed on a small table which was inadvertently pushed by Leone with his foot. At that point the cake was about to slide to the ground but father Fedez’s reflexes avoided the worst.

After the scare it all ended with a good laugh. The moment of terror has been immortalized in a few shots that is Fedez That Clear they posted on Instagram. Note that together with the cake for Lion there was also the cake of the second child Victory who has a birthday on March 23rd.

The two wanted to celebrate both their birthdays on the same day and people went wild in the Instagram comments.

“I don’t understand why they also celebrated in Vittoria since her birthday is on March 23rd” – they wrote. It’s still: “Do you want to save on the party?, we don’t celebrate in advance”.