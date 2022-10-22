The new season of the Alpine Ski World Cup begins with a cancellation: the women’s giant slalom in Soelden, scheduled today, will not be held due to bad weather. Following the heavy rain falling on the track on the Rettenbach glacier, the start had been postponed for at least an hour (bib number one for the blue Federica Brignone). Then the organizers decided to cancel the race. The men’s giant slalom is scheduled for tomorrow.