Radio | Finland’s front-line translator got nervous when Yle used a hundred-year-old translation in its program: “Now it’s the money that went first in Yle”

In its new Lukulampu lecture series, Yle Radio 1 uses a hundred-year-old translation, even if a newer version is available.

Yle Radio 1:N Reading lamp-radio program will read a classic author this autumn Jane Austen’s of the work Pride and Prejudice. The program uses a translator OA Joutsenen a translation published a hundred years ago, even if a newer version exists.

Translator Sirkka-Liisa Norko-Turjan the translation was published in 1920 and the translator Kersti Juvan in 2013.

Juva was upset and reported the matter on social media, after which the case has sparked a wider discussion regarding copyrights and whether Yle fulfills its obligation as defined in the law regarding the company’s mission. General law according to the company’s mission includes, for example, the development and preservation of domestic culture and entertainment and the nurturing of Finnish cultural heritage.

Copyright is legally valid until 70 years have passed since the author’s death. After that, there is no need to pay compensation to the author or his heirs for the use of the work.

Reading lamp is a lecture series broadcast on Yle Radio 1 channel on weekday afternoons. In the program, the radio announcer reads a classic work as a follow-up lecture. The program started in mid-July. The author was read as the first work in the series Selma Lagerlöf work Peukalosinen’s excursions in the company of wild geese.

Yle Radio 1 the corresponding producer Anna Simojoki according to the new Reading lamp-the primary purpose of the program was to continue what Radioteatteri presented Classical lectureseries tradition.

New Reading lamp is, according to Simojoki, primarily live radio content. The purpose was not to make an audiobook, but to give a lecture and strengthen the radio’s tradition of lectures and announcers, and to offer listeners works of classical literature that may have been a little lacking already.

According to Simoje, the choice of Joutnen’s translation was neither a comparison of different translations nor a purely economic one. Part of the purpose was to bring Jane Austen’s work into the program as it has arrived in Finland a hundred years ago.

Economic is, according to Simojoki, one factor determining the choice, but not the only one.

“One of the bases is the economy, in that we go into whether content like audio book production is Yle’s core mission, and it is not. You have to think about where to put the bangs.”

According to Simojoki, the choice of Joutsen’s translation was partly related to the charm of the aging language used in the translation, the curiosity that this year marks the centenary of the publication of the translation, and the fact that Reading lamp in the previous one Classical lecture– series typically uses works whose copyright protection has expired.

“Yle uses the money that benefits Yle as equally and as wisely as possible. We use both copyright-free works and those for which compensation must be paid,” says Simojoki.

Simojoki says that he understands Juva’s annoyance.

“It’s quite clear that Kersti Juva is one of the top translators, especially when it comes to Anglo-Saxon literature.”

Juvan according to the incident is unfortunate and Yle’s reasons for choosing the old translation are baseless.

“It makes me think that now money has gone ahead in Yles,” says Juva.

According to him, the justifications lead to the perception that his version published in 2013 would not be relevant. According to Juva, the justifications also distort the idea that the old translation is somehow closer to the original work.

According to Juva, using an old translation does not bring the listener or reader closer to the original text – on the contrary.

According to the translator, translation techniques and especially making English translations have developed over time.

“Comprehension of the English language has improved, and the new translation is better able to articulate the text of the original work than before. The new translation, which is more accurate than before, brings the reader closer to the original work,” says Juva.

“I have to praise my own translation, which is embarrassing.”

Financially, according to Juva, it would not have been about “big sums”. Still, according to him, it would be in line with Yleisradio’s mission to maintain and renew culture, for example by paying living artists and cultural operators compensation for the work they do.

According to Juva, justifying the choice of OA Joutnen’s translation with economic reasons would have been a more sustainable explanation than the fact that it was anniversaries.

“As far as I know, no translator’s anniversaries have been celebrated before,” says Juva.

Yle Radio 1 participated in the discussion with a video he published on Twitter.

Yle justifies its choice on Twitter with the fact that OA Joutnen’s translation turns 100 years old this year. According to Yle Radio 1, that is the unequivocal reason for choosing the old translation. In addition, Yle Radio 1 justifies the choice with the attractiveness of the aging language.

“We are fascinated by the aging language and we believe that the listeners are too.”