The Australian completes the pairing with Gasly

Jack Doohan will be Pierre Gasly’s teammate at Alpine in 2025. The French team has completed its driver pairing with the 2003-born Australian who finished second in F3 in 2021 and third in F2 in 2023.

“I am very happy to have been promoted to Alpine’s full-time driver for 2025. – Doohan’s words – I am very grateful for the trust placed in me by the team management. I will do everything I can to be ready. It’s a great satisfaction to be the first from the Alpine Academy to reach the starting position. and I am extremely grateful to those who have supported me along the way. It is an emotional moment and a great source of pride for my family.” In fact, since 2021, Doohan has been part of the Alpine academy after having been part of the Red Bull youth program from 2017 to 2021.

“I worked with Jack in 2019 and I am fully aware of his talent and potential – added the team principal Oliver Oakes who in 2019 had Doohan in his team, Hitech GP, in the Asian F3 championship which Doohan finished in second position – He is a hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is much appreciated by the whole team. Together with Gasly we have a good mix of raw speed, experience and youth.”