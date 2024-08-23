There will be another Australian driver on the grid next year. Jack Doohan has signed a contract with Alpine for the 2025 season, when he will make his official Formula 1 debut alongside Pierre Gasly, as anticipated by Motorsport.com.

The list of rookies for next season thus grows, with the already confirmed Oliver Bearman in Haas to whom, realistically, Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Mercedes should be added, even if the star has not yet announced the Italian.

Jack Doohan, currently third driver at Alpine, has had a difficult time as his promotion was put in doubt by the offer sent to Carlos Sainz in recent months. However, the Spaniard’s decision to join the Williams project has reopened the team’s doors for the Australian, strongly relaunching his candidacy for the 2025 seat.

Jack Doohan, Alpine A524 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Doohan has a long track testing programme with the team, similar to that devised for Oscar Piastri a few years ago. The Australian has driven freely on several occasions, without mileage limits, in some private test sessions with cars that were more than two years old: this has also allowed him to drive the A522 during this season, both at Zandvoort and Spa. Doohan has also taken part in the Formula 1 young driver tests at the end of the championship and in some FP1 sessions, thus accumulating kilometres in a ground effect car to have a real-world comparison alongside his work in the simulator.

“I am very grateful for the trust of the team management. There is a lot of work to do to be prepared and ready and in the meantime I will give my best to absorb as much information and knowledge as possible to be ready for the leap in quality”, explained the Australian, who will also be the first rider to move from the Alpine Academy to the official team.

“It’s incredibly satisfying to be the first Alpine Academy graduate to have a race spot with the team and I’m incredibly grateful to those who have supported me along the way to make this a reality. It’s an emotional moment, a proud day for my family, and I can’t wait to soak it all up and push hard behind the scenes.”

Jack Doohan, Alpine A523 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine’s new team principal Oliver Oakes added: “We are delighted to promote Jack from next season and, in doing so, give him the opportunity to showcase his skills and talent in Formula 1.”

“I personally worked with Jack in 2019 and am fully aware of his talent and potential. He is a hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is greatly appreciated by the entire team.”

“Along with Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up, with a good combination of youthful energy, experience and raw speed. We look forward to working with Jack and Pierre to continue developing the car and take the team up the grid.”

Doohan is the son of five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick and finished runner-up in the 2021 F3 championship and third in F2 in 2023, despite having some issues with a damaged chassis during the season.