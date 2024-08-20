Nvidia has announced that it has reached a new milestone in terms of adoption of GeForce RTX graphics technologies included in its video cards. We are talking about more than 600 games that already use them, with another 20 that are about to arrive in the immediate future. In short, the choice has now become decidedly wide and varied.

The new games

For now they have not been All titles with future support revealed. Let’s see which ones have been announced:

Black Myth Wukong with RTX disabled

Black Myth Wukong with RTX active

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle, which will use DLSS 3.5 and full Ray Tracing

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which will use DLSS 3, Reflex and Ray Tracing

Dune: Awakening, which will use DLSS 3 and Reflex

Black State, which will use DLSS 3, Reflex and Ray Tracing

Final Fantasy XVI, which will use DLSS 3, DLAA and Reflex

Black Myth: Wukong, which will use DLSS 3 and full Ray Tracing

Star Wars Outlaws, which will use DLSS 3.5 and Ray Tracing and will be bundled with GPUs

GeForce RTX 40 Series Desktops and Laptops

Half-Life 2 RTX: This is a new RTX Remix project, which will be available for the first time at Gamescom, where we will see the Nova Prospekt level. The Gamescom demo will feature full ray tracing, DLSS 3.5, will show off the new assets used and new models, with an 800% increase in texture size, now 4K, and 25x the geometry detail compared to the original game.

In short, there are many upcoming titles that will take advantage of Nvidia’s technologies, which dominates the gaming GPU market unchallenged.