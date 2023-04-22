Mexico.- Through TikTok The moving video of the XV-year party for an 82-year-old grandmother went viral.

On the TikTok account @bettytierradentro, Betty shared the videos of her grandmother’s preparations Trinidad Tierradentro 82 years.

According to Betty Tierradentro, explained that there are times when life and lack do not allow you to enjoy a party that many girls yearn for their fifteen years.

His aunt Trini, despite turning 82, officially celebrated her fifteenth birthday on April 15 in Iztapalapa.

Betty showed the entire process, from the invitations, Doña Trini’s hairstyle, the mass and the party where she dances with a chamberlain in a decorated event room.

Users of social networks congratulated Mrs. Trini and thanked everyone for fulfilling the lady’s dream.

They fulfill the dream of a granny of having a party of XV years

“In life, gentlemen, in life! It is never too late for a new beginning or to fulfill dreams. Beautiful, God bless you.”