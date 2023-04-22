RusVesna showed space images of the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the “road of life” near Artemovsk

Telegram– the channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” showed images from space of the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the “road of life”, which is used to supply Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), supply reinforcements, rotation and evacuation of the wounded.

It is noted that at present, fighters of the Wagner PMC have broken through into the fortified area, pitted with trenches and dugouts, on the Chasov Yar-Khromovo highway.

It is reported that Russian artillery attacked Ukrainian positions, as a result of which the Wagenrovites were able to “wedged” into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military use country roads, which are also under artillery fire. Fierce fighting continues in the area.

Earlier, war correspondent Andrey Rudenko reported that with the support of regular units of the Russian Armed Forces, the fighters of the Wagner PMC managed to gain a foothold on the Artemovsk-Chasov Yar highway. According to the military correspondent, PMC fighters took control of about 500 meters of the road.