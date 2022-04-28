They consider that loyalty is a matter only for others. Florestan.

On Tuesday morning, before the President of the Republic, Marx Arriaga, General Director of Didactic Materials of the SEP, announced the new educational model of the current regime, whose priority is to align its objectives with the purposes of the Fourth Transformation, a model, he said, that will be libertarian, humanist that ends the racism of standardized tests that segregate society.

He added that the current textbooks reinforce the old regime that continues the neoliberal education model, only to later criticize it: meritocratic, elitist, patriarchal and racist.

This philologist was so far along in the rain of qualifications, that he followed: the current educational neoliberal model is behavioral, punitive, patriarchal, racist, competitive, Eurocentric, colonial, inhuman, classist, meritocratic, elitist, patriarchal, and he celebrated the new model educational of the fourth transformation; it is decolonial, he said, libertarian, humanist and that it will end racism and classism in this society tired of so many abuses and outrages, to put an end to the already commonplace of how much, Mr. President.

Faced with this deluge of qualifications, Dr. Gilberto Guevara Niebla, a respected specialist in education, was devastating: there is no definition of the educational project of the 4-T. And in this proposal there is, I say, more ideology than pedagogy.

But such are the luminous times, they repeat, of the fourth transformation.

PATCHWORK

1. CURTAIN.- Today ends the second ordinary period of this legislature and the Permanent one is installed in which Morena endorsed a legislator to the PES, which does not exist as a bench or as a party, to maintain a seat in that commission and they took it away from the PRD because it only has three senators, but officially it exists as a party. The question is why did the PRI-PAN opposition bloc not give it a space? Thus their alliances. oh! And three deputies from the ruling party went over to the PT so that they can go to the Permanent. Thus the legislative market;

2. CHARACTER.- The AIFA is for Andrés Manuel López Obrador what the Texcoco airport was for Enrique Peña Nieto. But he trusted the builders, the same ones that today are from the 4-T, and he did not leave it consolidated, which allowed his successor to cancel it and before taking office. The difference is that with Peña Nieto they went to lost times and with AMLO to a deadline that he fulfilled. Its operation is something else; Y

3. CROSS?- Again the violence now in the conflict of the Cruz Azul cooperative in whose Tula plant, eight workers were killed yesterday morning and another eleven were injured. I don’t know how long the Secretary of Labor, Luisa María Alcalde, will intervene in this cooperative conflict of her responsibility. Let’s see if the dead cheer her up.

See you tomorrow, but in private.