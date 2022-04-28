In the SEP they are about to deal a fatal blow to education in the country. The new educational plan will have even more serious consequences than those reforms that were made in the government of Luis Echeverría and that seriously distorted the entire public education system, leading us, step by step, to today’s enormous deterioration.

The plan announced by the ineffable Marx Arriaga, director of Educational Materials of the SEP and confirmed by President López Obrador himself, will distort education at all levels, it is a plan that has no pedagogical precedent in any other country and that is a sum of ideological occurrences, which seek to align public education, as recognized by the SEP, with the purposes of the 4T.

It is ideology, not education, they are occurrences, not pedagogy. It is an invention of a SEP that, due to the abandonment of Delfina Gómez, busy looking for the candidacy of the state of Mexico, has been left under the control of the most radical and ignorant sectors of López Obrador. As Gilberto Guevara Niebla, the former undersecretary of Public Education at the beginning of this six-year term, former leader of 1968 and a true expert on educational issues, says in his book La Regresión Educativa (Grijalbo 2022) “education in Mexico is experiencing a setback. The current federal government eliminated the educational reform of 2013, but did not produce a new project; instead, it implemented policies that harm the educational offer. The president turned his back on education in pursuit of a political goal, in the petty, populist sense of the term.” The announced educational plan is based on the same populist, radical, perverse vision, more interested in its own interests than in education, that the CNTE has.

Ten years ago we published with Bibiana Belsasso the book The Elite and the Race (Taurus, 2012). At the time, this diagnosis of education in Mexico was ignored both by the government that was about to start and by the left. Both, for different reasons, considered that the problem was not the Coordinator but the SNTE and its then leader, Elba Esther Gordillo. They were wrong: beyond the excesses that could have been committed, neither Elba Esther nor the SNTE were the real obstacle to reforming education. It was the Coordinator, a violent, radical expression that works for itself, that has abandoned education in the states where it operates and whose main interest is money, control of the educational payroll and teacher positions. Today that way of using public education becomes the norm.

In November 2012, in The Elite and the Race, we wrote that one of the two great threats to public education (the other was its growing privatization) “is what we could call the ideologization of poverty and hand in hand with she, that of her own education.

“It doesn’t matter who is the president or the governor and what the situation is: a monster has been created that, paradoxically, the more it sinks the State and its education, the more powerful it becomes. The only interest is one’s own.

“Oaxaca, Michoacán, part of Chiapas and Guerrero have, thanks to these groups, the worst educational rates in the country… It is a teaching profession, some union sections, very peculiar: many are not teachers, because the positions are inherited and sold Anyone who leaves the Normal School, however he or she has achieved it, is automatically guaranteed a place… Promotions are not given by ability but by mobilization.

“They have achieved some of their political and economic objectives, but those leaders are not interested in school infrastructure or breakfasts, nor in supplies or scholarships, unless they are given the resources of those programs to handle it. They want money and That is why they ask for things that they know they will not achieve in order to keep as much as possible in the negotiation, while they hang the rest of society in the places where they control education.

“Nothing would benefit families, students and teachers themselves more than educational reforms that give teachers greater social respectability and preparation, along with better salaries. But they believe that this is how education is ‘privatized’.

“Those who are privatizing education are those same groups: what could be more privatizing than demanding that public sector jobs be the property of a person, that they can sell or inherit them as a personal, private asset? What privatizes education more? teaching than the irresponsibility of teacher leaders who take more days to march, demonstrate, make sit-ins or block streets than to teach classes? What will drive a family more to send their children to a private school than the fact that their children time and again find the public school closed and their teachers on the streets? These groups are the real promoters of the privatization of education and those who want to return, at any cost, to the old political, economic and teaching system. most conservative, the most reactionary, of the national political scene”.

Now against the journalists

It is unusual for journalists to be persecuted for publishing public information of interest. Prosecutor Gertz’s calls in relation to the process to the Morán-Cuevas women revealed a crime, it was forced to spread it. The FGR has already persecuted families, scientists, members of the presidential team, now the journalists who divulge the illicit nature of these persecutions. With a hug of solidarity for my friend Mario Maldonado.