If we pay attention to what was said by a Disney executive, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is only a few months away from its premiere

Nowadays, many fans of starwars are enjoying the series The Book of Boba Fett. But there is no lack of those who wait for news of another program of the galactic saga and we refer to the one of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Luckily, there is new information about this. It seems that the premiere window of this television show was leaked by one of the executives of Disney. It will be in May of this year that this series debuts.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most anticipated on Disney Plus

who revealed it was Brandon San Giovanni, which is in charge of Disney Plus. In a message via Twitter shared ‘our own Obi-Wan wi [sic] will be saying ‘hello there’ on Disney+… May 2022′.

The problem is that apparently he talked too much, and although he later deleted what he wrote, it was too late. There was no shortage of media that made a quick screenshot, and currently, your account on this social network is protected.

Now, is it possible that he was referring to something else? Some believe that San Giovanni maybe he was referring to the new comic Marvel about Obi-Wan Kenobi, which coincidentally will also come out in May.

But a well-known medium of great prestige, The Hollywood Reporter, stated that this new series of Disney Plus will indeed arrive at this service in May. It should be noted that said site has many contacts within Hollywood.

Will the series premiere be on May 4?

Based on the above, there is no lack of those who think that perhaps it will be on May 4 that the program will be released. It is an important date for every fan of starwars, since it is the day in which the franchise is celebrated.

To that date the classic applies ‘May the 4th Be With You’. The Book of Boba Fett ends on February 9, so fans of the Star Wars they will only have to wait a few months to see something new from this saga.

What is not known at the moment is the official name of the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi nor is its exact premise. It is rumored that he could have a previous duel with Darth Vader, but beyond that things are not clear.

All that remains is to wait for lucasfilm Y Disney share more information about it. The same can be said of other series in the franchise, such as the Ahsoka Tano and of Cassian Andor, which are in production.

