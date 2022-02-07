Two Dutch skiers aged 20 and 21 were killed by an avalanche that broke off in Savoy (France) in the ski resort of Saint-Colomban-des-Villards. They went off-piste when, around 1pm, they were overwhelmed by the mass of snow on the slopes of the Col de Bellard, which connects Saint-Colomban-des-Villards to the town of Toussuire.

At the origin of the triggering the latest snowfalls that hit the area together with the strong wind (the avalanche danger today had risen to the marked level, index three on an increasing scale from one to five). The two Dutchmen, one of whom was snowboarding, were dragged by the avalanche for about 250 meters. The gendarmes of the Pghm of Modane and Bourg-Saint-Maurice intervened on the spot. The victims were identified thanks to the canine units and probes. The bodies were transported by helicopter to the hospital in Grenoble, where they were declared dead

