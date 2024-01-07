From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/01/2024 – 9:00

Itaú Unibanco has more than 220 vacancies open to Technology professionals. The selection, which also includes the hiring of black and brown people, LGBTQIAP+ and people with disabilities, covers the areas of Software Engineering, Data and Design.

Among the specialties sought are Back-end, Front-end, DevOps, Fullstack, Mobile and Product Design analysts, as well as data scientists and engineers. Prerequisites vary depending on the area and position. Check out the registration links below, according to each area:

Professionals will be responsible for designing, implementing, testing and documenting efficient and scalable software solutions, ensuring product quality and performance. The vacancies include a variety of activities and work with the main technologies on the market: Java; Kotlin; Swift; .Net Core; Angular; React and more. Registration link.

Professionals will have the opportunity to join a dynamic area with direct contact with the business and technology areas. Professionals can perform various functions related to the collection, analysis, interpretation and presentation of data. Registration link.

Professionals will be responsible for improving and developing solutions that contribute to the customer journey, ensuring that products are visually attractive, intuitive and efficient. Registration link.