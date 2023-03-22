Italy again under pro-Russian hacker attack: the “NoName” group hits Transport, Defense and Government

The Russian response to the news of at least 20 Ukrainian soldiers trained in Italy did not wait: numerous institutional sites of our country are in fact – again – under hacker attack by the pro-Russian group NoName057(16)That already last month he had targeted banks and law enforcement agencies. This time they paid the price Atac, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Transport Regulatory Authority, Bologna Airport, Camera.it, Difesa.it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government website: some of these, however, remain accessible despite the Ddos attack.

It is the “hacktivists” themselves who publish the information on the attacks carried out, in the Telegram messaging channel of the same name: in the claim, the NoName057(16) group, explaining the reasons for the attack, write: “20 Ukrainian soldiers were trained in Italy on the Samp-T missile system”. And they add that “the Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said that the conditions for starting the negotiation process for an agreement in Ukraine are not ripe”explaining that instead “our DDos missiles for the Russophobic Italian segment are ready”. Then the warning addressed to the new director of the Acn, the National Cybersecurity Agency: “By the way, we’re coming!”.

Who is No Name, the Russian group that claimed responsibility for the attack

NoName 057(16) it is among the most active Russian groups in the cyber warfare that accompanies the kinetic conflict in Ukraine. The group was created a year ago, in March 2022, shortly after the entry of Russian tanks into the territory of Kiev. He immediately became the protagonist of a series of attacks against government entities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine and in the countries that support it. In particular Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland.

Furthermore, other pro-Russian hackers had already struck last year, in April, the Killnet group had brought down the site of the Senate, Defense and Foreign Affairs in an attack very similar to the one launched by NoName.

Subscribe to the newsletter

