Paul Grant was found collapsed outside a London station. The doctors could do nothing to save him

Paul Grantthe actor of Harry Potter And Star Wars he died forever at the age of 56. A very sad news spread by his family, which broke the hearts of many people.

Police officers found him on the ground, senselessnear London’s King’s Cross station on 16 March. Immediately Paul Grant was transported to the hospital, where the doctors were forced to declare the brain death. Unfortunately they could do nothing to save his life. Finally, on March 19, the family decided to disconnect the machinery and put an end to his agony.

To confirm what happened, it was the daughter through the newspaper The Sun. Sophie Jayne he remembered his father’s smile, through which he was able to infect anyone:

He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. She would have done anything for anyone.

The career of actor Paul Grant

Many remember the actor Paul Grant in the film Harry Potter – The Philosopher’s Stone, in the part of a goblins and for its role as Wow in Star Wars. Was affected by dwarfism and he was certainly not a person who can be easily forgotten.

He was also a leprechaun in the film Labyrinth – Where everything is possible and played stunt doubles in films Legend from 1985 and Willow from 1988.

In recent hours, many colleagues and friends are remembering him on social media for his sympathy and cheerfulness, through which he was able to change anyone’s mood. His I remember will live on in their hearts.

The British actor died at the age of 56 after his heart gave out while he was outside the station. The news of what happened was released a few days after his death.

Leave in bitterness his partner, three children and his stepchildren.