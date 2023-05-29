Italy | Tourist boat capsized in a storm, four dead

About 20 tourists celebrated birthdays at Lake Maggiojärvi. A surprising storm swirled around the boat.

Four people has been found dead in Lake Maggiore in northern Italy after a boat accident on Sunday. Italian magazines, among others La Repubblica and Corriere della Serasay that three of the dead are tourists and one is the wife of the boat owner.

A surprising and violent storm tossed the tourist boat around around seven in the evening on Sunday evening, Italian media reports. According to the media, there were 22-23 guests and two crew members on the boat. According to the media, the guests celebrating the birthday party were Italian and British, aged between 20 and 50. Most of them survived the accident with minor injuries or shock.

The weather conditions on the lake started to deteriorate at five in the evening. However, according to the eyewitnesses interviewed by the authorities and those who were on the boat, the strong wind turned the boat around rather unexpectedly. The authorities are still also investigating whether those responsible for the boat ignored weather warnings and worsening weather conditions.

An official video published by Corriere della Sera shows the helicopter circling above the lake and chairs and boat parts floating in the water. It is known that no one is missing anymore after the accident.