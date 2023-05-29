From pole to pole. From a street circuit to a permanent one, indeed, more: to the university of motorsport as regards the heterogeneity of the curves. In short, from Monte-Carlo to Montmelo.

Formula 1 has just left the Principality of Monaco and is already heading to Catalonia, a few kilometers from Barcelona, ​​home of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix which will complete the back-to-back scheduled after the Monte- Carlo.

The Iberian race is one of the fixed appointments of the Formula 1 World Championship in the spring season, but compared to the recent past it has been moved forward by a few weeks (it was often held in early or mid-May). This is not the only difference compared to previous years, because the track will propose a different layout.

Compared to past years, the Catalan track will once again offer riders the final corner, the one that leads into the start and finish straight. Thus the chicane used until 2022 was replaced. This choice has already created several conflicting opinions: those who are in favor, thinking that the curve will help to better exploit the DRS during the race and those who, instead, underlined how it was eliminated one of the few areas able to offer overtaking.

One of the few certainties will be, as usual, Red Bull Racing. The team directed by Christian Horner will be present at the eighth round of the season (but 7 held after the cancellation of Imola) having triumphed in 6 races out of the 6 held. 4 victories for Max Verstappen and 2 for Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A team that, at the moment, has been perfect and is trying to figure out who and if there will be opponents worthy of note on Spanish soil. Aston Martin could be the first, having already shown during the season to be – at least at the moment – the second force thanks only to Fernando Alonso.

Mercedes, on the other hand, is recovering from the British team because, although the W14 was overall worse than the AMR23, it has 2 top-level drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Furthermore, the Brackley team will really begin to fine-tune the new car after making the debut of the updates in Monte-Carlo.

There will be great anticipation for Ferrari, because it will be at Montmelo to bring the biggest news. We are talking about rear suspensions, new features linked to the bodywork and, therefore, linked to aerodynamics. In short, a very important package that will have to unlock the hitherto hidden potential that Maranello thinks they possess but have not yet used.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Spanish GP 2023: here are the numbers for Montmelo

First Grand Prix held: 1991

Runway length: 4,475 metres

Curves: 15

DRS Zones: 2 (speed trap in second and third sector)

RPM: 66

Race distance: 308.424 kilometers

Track record: 1’18″149 (Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing2021, with the old layout)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Spanish GP 2023: here are the television schedules (Italian time)

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday June 2nd

Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday June 3rd

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 4th June

Race: 3.00 pm

TV8 Schedule (Live)

Saturday June 3rd

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 4th June

Race: 3.00 pm

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday June 2nd

Free Practice 1: 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 16:30 – 18:00

Saturday June 3rd

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:30

Qualifications: 15.30 – 17.00

Sunday 4th June

Race: 2.30 pm