DARIUS MINOR Correspondent in Rome Thursday, 6 January 2022, 00:38



After being one of the first European countries to impose mandatory vaccination for health workers, Italy this Wednesday again marked the initiative in the fight against the pandemic by requiring that all people over 50 years of age receive injections against covid-19 . This is the most significant measure of the new decree approved by the Government of Mario Draghi on a day in which the record of infections was broken again with almost 190,000 new cases, while the pressure on the health system continued to increase. Two-thirds of the coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU and half of those who are hospitalized had not received a single dose of the vaccine.

Almost 2.3 million residents in Italy will be affected by the mandatory vaccination decided by the Executive in a debated Council of Ministers, in which several of the parties that support the coalition showed their disagreement with this measure, although in the end they gave in their position. The Government of Rome assured in a note that the new decree aims to “slow down the contagion curve” and “offer greater protection to those most exposed and at greater risk of hospitalization.”

Prime Minister Mario Draghi explained that Italy is opting for a heavy hand with anti-vaccines, encouraged for weeks by experts to avoid the dreaded health collapse, with the aim of “saving lives” and “pushing Italians who have not yet they have been vaccinated to do so ». “These measures want to preserve the proper functioning of the health system and, at the same time, keep schools and economic activities open,” said Draghi. Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health, stressed for his part that it is necessary “to reduce as much as possible the area of ​​the unvaccinated, because it is what causes a health burden on the hospital system.”

In Italy vaccination was already compulsory for both health workers and personnel in the education sector up to high school and for the police, military and other state security bodies. The new decree will also require covid-19 injections to be given to university workers, thus making them equal to the rest of the school personnel. Those over 50 years of age, in addition, will not be able to access their jobs from February 15, whether in the public or private sector, if they do not show the reinforced health certificate, which is only obtained when they are vaccinated or have been the coronavirus is over. Those who do not do so will be suspended from employment and salary, while there are penalties of between 600 and 1,500 euros for those who try to violate this measure in their jobs. Unemployed people over 50 who refuse to be vaccinated will be fined 100 euros.

The new decree also requires the presentation of the ordinary health certificate, which can also be obtained with a recent test with a negative result to detect the coronavirus, to access public offices, post offices or bank branches, as well as for hairdressing and other services of personal care. The Government decided last week that the reinforced health certificate, which was already mandatory in leisure and catering, will also be mandatory from Monday to access means of transport, hotels, ceremonies or festivals.

On the other hand, the idea being considered these days of imposing the aforementioned safe-conduct, which is almost essential in Italy to lead a life in society, also to access shops and shopping centers, did not obtain the necessary consensus in the Council of Ministers.