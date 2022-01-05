BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Farmers in Argentina sold 37 million tonnes of soy from the 2020/21 cycle, after transactions were registered in a week of 287.3 thousand tonnes, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday in report with updated data until December 29th.

The pace of sales of one of Argentina’s main crops was slightly below that of the previous crop, when on the same date 37.6 million tonnes of the oilseed had been sold, according to official information.

The 2020/21 soy crop in Argentina ended in June with a production of 43.1 million tons, according to the Buenos Aires Cereals Exchange (BdeC), which estimated the crop for the 2019/20 cycle at 49 million tons.

The dollar of agricultural exports is essential to Argentina’s ailing economy, which is only now starting to grow after more than two years of stagnation, exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic.

In relation to soybean 2021/22, whose sowing began in October in Argentina, 4.7 million tons have already been sold, according to official data. BdeC estimates the soybean harvest for the new crop at 44 million tons.

For corn 2020/21, the government informed that sales of the cereal have already been registered in a total of 47.1 million tons, 4.7 million tons more than on the same date of the previous harvest. Corn 20/21 had a final production of 52.5 million tons, according to BdeC.

The cereal also registered sales for the 2021/22 season, of 14.1 million tons. The sowing of corn for the new crop is already underway and the Buenos Aires stock exchange estimates production at a record 57 million tons.

Meanwhile, 2021/22 wheat had sales of 13.4 million tons, compared to 7.7 million sold on the same date in the previous cycle, informed the government. BdeC estimated 21/22 wheat production at a record 21.5 million tonnes. Your harvest ends in January.

(Reporting by Agustín Geist)

