Antonio Tajani replies after the attack by the French interior minister on the management of migrants: “We demand respect”

After yesterday’s attack on the Meloni government by the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, tensions with cousins ​​from across the Alps have rekindled. The foreign minister replied from Italy Antonio Tajanifirst with a tweet where he made it known that he has canceled his visit to Paris scheduled for today, and then in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “On the French side, however, we note both the sorry that theembarrassment about what happened”, notes Tajani, but “the explanations of the French were insufficient, there are no excusesthe interior minister said incredible things, against Meloni, against the government, even against Italy and the Italians”.

The intransigence of the head of the Farnesina for Darmanin’s statements is mainly due to the absence of apologies, therefore. “This attack is astounding, it’s a bolt from the blue, a gratuitous barrage of insults”, continues the minister, who adds: “It is a gratuitous and vulgar insult to a friendly country, an ally, whose institutional leaders are in perfect harmony. I would like to see if Piantedosi had said similar things about France and its government, what would have happened. There would have been very serious consequences.”

“Among other things – underlines Tajani – he accosted us on the far rightincredible, he compared Meloni to Le Pen, all cold. We demand respectwhich is the same respect we have for our allies”. And above all, “if there are problems”, such as irregular migrants on the French border, “we sit around a table, we don’t go on television to offend heavily an ally”, concludes the minister.

On the French side, underlines Tajani, at the moment only his French counterpart, Catherine Colonnacalled the Farnesina “twice” to say “that she was sorry, she was very cordial”, but “I won’t tell the private phone calls”, says the minister, who is certain that “the rest of Macron’s executive does not think like Darmanin”.

