Hogwarts Legacy from today it is also available on the old generation consoles PlayStation and Xbox. ElAnalistaDeBits took advantage of the opportunity to create a new video analysis, this time comparing the PS5 version with those PS4 and PS4 Pro available now in stores, revealing details on resolution and frame rate.

According to his analysis, the PS4 version of Hogwarts Legacy offers a resolution of 900p, while with PS4 Pro you go up to 1080p. In both cases the base framerate is 30fps, but if desired it is possible to unlock it through the settings. In this way it is possible to reach even between 50 and 60 fps in closed areas, while in open areas usually the 45 fps are not exceeded. For completeness, we recall that the PS5 version has 5 graphic options, from the Quality one with 1800p resolution and 30 fps, to the High Frame-Rate one with 1080p and unlocked framerate which can even reach 80 fps.

According to ElAnalistaDeBits, in general it is clear that the PS4 and PS4 Pro versions compared to the PS5 version have a downgrade all roundalthough in his opinion the final result is acceptable and the extra time given to Avalanche Software to complete the work on these versions has paid off.

In particular, the differences are especially noticeable with regard to drawing distance and lighting and the absence of some assets in the scenarios (such as vases, paintings and so on). Another important difference is in the loading timeson average 8x slower than those on PS5.

It will be interesting to find out how Hogwarts Legacy will also run on Nintendo Switch, but to do so we will have to wait until July 25, 2023. In the meantime, we remind you that the game is now available on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X |S.