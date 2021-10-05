Super midfield with Jorginho, Verratti, Barella and Locatelli. And now Pellegrini: with him the coach is tempted by the rotating trident

Tiqui-taka Nations. Challenge between the gentlemen of the dribble maneuver and the most advanced heirs today. Challenge between Spain and Italy. We won on penalties in the European Championship, but it was the most painful match. Spain is traditionally more beautiful, it is invincible in possession and obsessive control up to the lethal pocket. But we know how to suffer. Spain at Wembley put Verratti on the ropes and forced Jorginho to touch fewer balls. Luis Enrique’s problem, however, was the goal. Italy is changing its skin, the maneuver is at the center of the left-handed village: it has approached Spain without touching those percentages of touches and passages to which it probably does not aspire. We are more concrete in attack. But the masters are less distant and tomorrow’s semifinal may be another step towards the approach.

Crucial median – It does not take who knows what skills to imagine that the game will be decided in midfield. But it’s not necessarily a Wembley replay tactically. Spain has many absentees and the most serious is Pedri, the young man who changed the pace of the median, slipped quickly between the lines, limited Jorginho’s movement. In Luis Enrique’s 4-3-3, two places seem safe: Busquets in the center and Koke on the right. On the left, instead of Pedri, one between Merino (more offensive) and Rodri (more like Busquets) could play, but it will not be the same thing. Luis Enrique did not call Fabian and Brahim Diaz …

Verratti / Locatelli – An interesting situation for the Azzurri. Mancini will have studied the 120 ‘of Wembley a thousand times. Verratti is the one who suffered the most. Before leaving him on the bench Mancini thinks about it a thousand times and in the end confirms it. But Locatelli, less imaginative and more physical, could balance the comparison with Koke and guarantee more protection to Jorginho. It is a hypothesis to be linked to a predictable tactical scenario: the numerical superiority of the Spaniards in the middle. As at Wembley, Luis Enrique will play without a center forward because, injured Morata and Moreno, he has not called substitutes. And neither does Olmo who with his fake 9 movement gave Bonucci and Chiellini a lot of problems. In front he could play a line with Sarabia (or Pino), Ferran Torres and Oyarzabal ready to return and make density.

Raspadori – Mancini, however, could also propose something new. The two theoretical center forward holders, Immobile and Belotti, are absent. In everyone’s eyes there is the great performance of Raspadori against Lithuania: the Sassuolo striker seems to be the solution of movement and participation in the maneuver that the coach has pursued for a long time for the center of the attack, often plays as a playmaker and center forward backward that opens up spaces. The “deputy” would be Kean but Mancini prefers (rightly) in the band. The real alternative to Raspadori is therefore the formula with the rotating trident tested at the beginning of the cycle: with Chiesa, Insigne and Bernardeschi exchanging positions on the offensive front.

Pellegrini hypothesis – Now there is one more option: Pellegrini. Mancini lost Pessina, left Tonali at the Under 21, has the always very reliable Cristante for all roles, but today Pellegrini is the best player in the league and with Mancini he always gave his best in attack. The Romanist, Chiesa and Insigne could compose a fascinating attack, very technical, fast, able to turn the head of the not impeccable Laporte, Pau Torres and Garcia. Returning to the median on the left, Pellegrini could also balance the numbers of a blue midfield that otherwise risks being suffocated by the Spaniards. Challenge to the masters, second act.

5 October – 07:50

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.