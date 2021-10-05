Unfortunately, in the course of human history, given the widespread diffusion of the species in various corners of the world at different speeds and on the basis of different available resources, there has never been a utopian social and economic justice. Rich and poor, controllers and controlled, leaders and subjects. This also applies to the climate, with some areas of the planet more affected than others by global pollution (often indirectly, by the privileges of those elsewhere). And it also applies to the possibility of networking, of connecting, of communicating. That the Internet is a right, as well as a need, is a recent fact on the path of humanity. But its democratic potential is always there, because basically ‘networking’ means creating a community, exchanging ideas, improving and improving. Not everyone can access it in the same way, and you go from 5G to zero coverage within a few kilometers.

Big companies are trying to solve the problem. Two examples above all: Google and Starlink. The first company needs no introduction, because for many it is synonymous with online browsing (without detracting from other operators, of course). The second is a project by Elon Musk, the man of electric cars and space travel hand in hand with NASA.

Google is developing the project Taara, which aims to bring connectivity to remote areas of the world or simply forgotten by any coverage, starting from Africa. Google plans to use light beams instead of cables to transmit broadband wirelessly. Something that would have been science fiction only thirty years ago. During a test in Africa, across the Congo River, the system transmitted 700 Tb of data in 20 days between two points about 5 kilometers away from each other in a straight line, reaching a transmission speed of 20Gbps (20 gigabytes per second). All with two beams of light that also lean on mirrors to optimize transmission and reception, even in less than ideal weather conditions.

With regard to Starlink, the satellite internet system has already been tested in some countries, with good results. It allows a high-speed connection without going through terrestrial infrastructures e it works via a constellation of satellites (now they are over 1,700, a number of 12,000 is expected). Clearly the biggest doubt about this technology is orbital overcrowding and the risk of debris pollution. According to SpaceX, the orbital zone chosen for its satellites is at a lower altitude than the critical one for debris; in addition, an experimental coating was chosen to make them less reflective, which allows astronomical observations from the ground not to be too disturbed.