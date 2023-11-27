Become champion by winning the race

He hadn’t succeeded in Moto2 in 2018 (Luca Marini won in Malaysia), he hadn’t succeeded last year when Alex Rins triumphed in Valencia. This time, however, Francesco Bagnaia he managed to become world champion by also winning the race, as his mentor Valentino Rossi always did, who was never satisfied with just obtaining a sufficient placing to win the world title. The weekend in Valencia was a whirlwind of emotions as was the entire season finale, but in the end the number 1 climbed to the top step of the podium, legitimizing – if ever there was a need – a well-deserved world title.

‘Another world – head and wrist, the #1 remains champion’ is the opening title of Republic: “He beat Martín with his wrist – we read in the report by Massimo Calandri – above all, with the mind. Reversing the emotions of the day before, yesterday Bagnaia immediately put himself at the front as the masters of this sport do: he forced the other to be betrayed by his own warrior rage. Martinator is a young talent, his blood is still too hot. Valentino Rossi on the grid had suggested the tactics to follow to his student and heir. There was no need. The Piedmontese studies and learns more every day: with patience he puts together the pieces of the mosaic of all the races, especially the most important ones. He is a winner, a predestined just like the Doc. Less shameless, perhaps more elegant. The Duelists had the same bike, that prodigy of power and technology called GP23: the best one won”.

‘On the Pecco of the world’ it is instead the calembour de The print: “Repetition is never a given, it is an exercise with a high level of difficulty, with all the eyes of the spectators focused on waiting for a mistake – writes Matteo Aglio – succeeding is something for a few, for the greatest, like Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez. Only the two legends had managed to defend the MotoGP title before yesterday. Bagnaia’s name is now next to theirs, among those of the champions who granted an encore, taking the applause and silencing those who underestimated them. However, it wasn’t enough for Pecco to simply win, he wanted to triumph and he didn’t miss that either: winning the title and the race on the same day is every driver’s dream, sporting ecstasy sublimated in the perfection of a gesture. While Jorge Martin gave in to his nerves, made mistakes once and again, throwing himself to the ground together with Marc Marquez and falling into the darkness of defeat, the rider from Chivasso shone with the most intense light he was capable of.”

‘Those three rings and a wedding’ is the title of the editorial of Il Resto del Carlino edited by Riccardo Galli who focuses on the definitive affirmation of Ducati as the undisputed queen of the maximum expression of speed motorcycling: “Bagnaia’s double has definitively opened a cycle in which, tomorrow, Martin, Bastianini, Bezzecchi and undoubtedly Marquez will be able to participate. A cycle that will somehow force Honda and Yamaha to get back on the development train, Ktm and Aprilia to look for the essential step to try to win. In short, Italy rules in the world of motorcycling. Ducati commands. And so, the work of the number one of the Reds, Claudio Domenicali, must be read with great attention and projected on how Bagnaia’s push for 2023 (among other things, on another big Ducati, Martin), is the beginning of a something extraordinary.”