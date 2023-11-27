Different health experts from China predicted that the outbreak of respiratory diseases from “known pathogens” that has recently affected the Asian giant could last one or two more weeks.

“The peak of the flu may last another week or two, with the groups most affected children and young people, since many of them have to meet when going to school or work,” Li Tongzeng, head of the infection department at You’an Hospital in Beijing, told the pro-government newspaper Global Times.

The doctor and other experts told the local media that the increase in respiratory infections in China is due to a series of factors, including the overlap of multiple respiratory diseases, an “immunity gap” due to the decrease in antibodies against these pathogens, and the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic caused “fewer social interactions and frequent suspensions from school attendance and in-person work,” which has created an “immunity gap” with the decline of antibodies.

Additionally, children born during the pandemic have had “less exposure” to the pathogens of this outbreak, so they are “most vulnerable” to respiratory infections.

This Sunday, the Chinese Health Commission urged local authorities to increase the number of clinics to treat cases of fever due to these “known pathogens.”

Commission spokesperson Mi Feng stated at a press conference that “the increase in acute respiratory infections “is related to the simultaneous circulation of several types of pathogens, especially influenza.”

According to Mi, the outbreak is due to “known pathogens” such as seasonal flu, as well as rhinovirus, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus and adenovirus.

Last week, representatives of the Chinese Health Commission held a videoconference meeting with officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) in which Chinese officials presented the surveillance and detection data of the pathogenic agents that cause respiratory diseases, as well as diagnosis and treatment protocols.

The notification came after the WHO asked China for detailed information on the recent increase in cases of respiratory diseases and outbreaks of childhood pneumonia.

The Chinese authorities already asked last Thursday to strengthen primary care and coordination among hospitals to deal with the increase in cases of respiratory infections.

According to an official from the Asian giant’s Health Commission cited by the official Xinhua agency, the agency has issued a series of measures to “improve diagnostic capacity.” and treatment of common respiratory infections in community health centers and hospitals,” as well as to “facilitate the identification and referral of serious cases.”

EFE

