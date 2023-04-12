Leading the project for the supply of the Payload Data Ground Segment (PDGS) of the Italian IRIDE satellite constellation will be Exprivia, an international company specialized in Information and Communication Technology, which was awarded the 25 million euro contract. Exprivia will create a platform to collect data from over 30 satellites, processing them systematically for the study of natural phenomena. With this technology, the data will be available free of charge to public and private organizations, and stored permanently through a latest generation Big Data archiving infrastructure. The IRIDE space program, which will be implemented in Italy with the resources of the PNRR and managed by ESA in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency (ASI), envisages the creation of one of the most important satellite constellations at European level for of the Earth. Thanks to satellite data processed with Exprivia technology, it will be possible to provide government agencies with tools that are useful in decision-making processes related to the monitoring of natural phenomena (climate and territory) or, for example, the management of crisis scenarios and maritime traffic. IRIDE is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

In the creation of the ‘Payload Data Ground Segment’ Exprivia will lead a group of Italian excellence made up of Telespazio, Planetek Italia, Serco Italia and Aresys. The activities included in the contract concern the design, development, validation and maintenance of the PDGS, as well as support for the commissioning of the IRIDE satellites. “The project entrusted to us by ESA relating to the IRIDE program represents an important recognition for Exprivia in the context of Earth observation satellite missions – comments Roberto Medri, Exprivia’s Head of Aerospace & Defense Market Innovation Unit. With the know-how acquired in the processing, management and storage of satellite data, Exprivia supports organizations active in safeguarding the planet”.