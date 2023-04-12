In an interview with the BBC, Elon Musk took stock of his first six months at the head of Twitter, after buying the company for $44 billion. First of all, he reiterated that he is no longer the CEO of the social network: “I did as I was told in a user survey, and I resigned. Now the CEO of Twitter is Floki, my dog,” he said Musk. In fact, a few months ago, in the midst of the criticisms that accompanied the handover, Musk had asked Twitter users directly whether he should become the CEO of the social network or not, and in 12 hours 57.5 percent of 17 million voters he had answered no. Continuing to repeat that he is now his dog in command, Musk reiterated in the interview that he had thus fulfilled his promise made during the poll: “I will resign if the majority doesn’t”.

Owning Twitter, however, has been a tricky experience. “The layoffs have not been pleasant. To be honest, it was a really painful time.” According to what the Tesla CEO reveals, thousands of jobs have been cut, and now Twitter has 1,500 employees against 7,500 pre-Musk. In order to make ends meet (“Twitter is about to explode economically”, says Musk), the tycoon said he had to face moments of very hard work and that even today he finds himself having to sleep on the sofa in the library on the seventh floor of the Twitter palace. Meanwhile, the company also announced that in the coming weeks, anyone with a verified profile check will have to switch to Twitter Blue, the paid version of the app, to maintain it, including VIPs and public personalities.