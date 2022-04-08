First as a footballer and then as a manager, he wrote very important pages for Italian football: goodbye to the great Emiliano Mascetti

The world of Italian football has just learned the news of the death of Emiliano Mascetti. First as a footballer and then as a manager, he has marked the history of the Verona club in particular. He was 79 and passed away after struggling for a long time with a bad disease.

A true football man, Emiliano Mascetti, known as “Ciccio”, was one of the protagonists of this sport in Italy first as a player and then also as a manager.

Born in Como in 1943, he had played in the youth squad of his hometown team. Team with which he had also made his debut in the first team. In 1965 he moved to the Pisawhere, however, he remains only for one season.

In the summer of 1966 he moved to the Verona and that moment marks the beginning of a deep love for him and for the club. On the bench was the great Nils Liedholm, who had the great intuition to transform him from attacker to midfielder.

After 6 years he switches to Turin for a couple of seasons and then returns again to the Scala family.

During the two experiences in 11 years with the yellow and blue shirt, Mascetti has collected well 232 appearances and to mark the beauty of 35 goals in Serie A alone.

Emiliano Mascetti executive

In 1981 he decided to hang up his boots for good, but he couldn’t help but stay in the world of football. He plays the role of manageralways in Verona.

Thanks to a failure at the top of the old company, the new owners decided to bet on him and appointed him sports director.

Within a few years, that choice was rewarded with the victory of the 1985 championship.

Mascetti continued his career as sports director even away from Verona. I work for a few seasons in Rome and it was he himself to sign the first professional contract of a certain Francesco Totti.

Before retiring, he also worked inAtalantaa period in which he caused a sensation for his quarrel with Luciano Moggi and in Sampdoria.

Social networks, in the last few hours, have filled up with messages of condolence by friends and former colleagues who have always remained fond of him not only for the professional he had been, but also and above all for the beautiful person he has always shown himself to be.