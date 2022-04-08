Let’s say it straight away: Ferrari used the new rear extractor only in the first free practice session of the Australian GP to do an experiment. The surprise, because it was not originally foreseen, was mounted on Charles Leclerc’s F1-75, because there was only one example available.

It should be explained, therefore, that the speaker was not designed for Australia, but has been tried to collect data and give information at home to those who are working on the first development package of the red.

Detail of the new Ferrari F1-75 diffuser at the Australian GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

According to the original plans, the new fund should have made its appearance in the Spanish GP in Barcelona, ​​but it is not excluded that it may make its debut in the Emilia Romagna GP if the data collected at Albert Park are positive and if in Maranello they manage to complete the other specimens in time to bring them to Imola.

In short, it is not at all a rejection as, unfortunately, we were used to seeing in the recent past, but more simply an attempt to anticipate the timing to counter the pace of Red Bull.

The extractor more profiled in the central part of the keel should help improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the red which, on the other hand, has a good downforce. The idea of ​​the technicians directed by Enrico Cardile is to reduce the drag to increase the top speed at the end of the straights.

Ferrari in Australia proved to be competitive just like in the two previous races: first Sainz and then Leclerc led the two free practice sessions, even if Max Verstappen, especially in the long run, proved to have the pace of the red, promising another challenge rotates like in Saudi Arabia.

Ferrari F1-75: here is the nolder mounted at the Australian GP behind the mobile flap See also This is how the Women's League will be played in 2022 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

On the F1-75 the Cavallino technicians have kept the nolder mounted in the rear part of the mobile flap: an unusual choice that helps to download the profile. This change also goes in the wake of Ferrari’s drag reduction.