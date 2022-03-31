Not just an exhibition event, but a real bicycle and alternative mobility show, with a look beyond the borders. This is what emerged from the press conference at the Misano World Circuit where the organizers of the Italian Bike Festival presented the fifth edition of the event scheduled from 9 to 11 September and which will increasingly have an international dimension. This exponential growth, which has been recorded since the debut of 2018, has led the IBF organizers to take up residence in a new location, known all over the world and home to important sporting events, such as the Misano Word Circuit.

“Italian Bike Festival will be an extraordinary success. I am sure – has explained Andrea Albani,director of Misano World Circuit – I know the event well, I am sure that the location in the open and controlled spaces of a circuit framed by the sea and the splendid Valconca represents a winning element. Here at Simoncelli energy is released every day, but also innovation and talent. And then the ‘racing’ environment will transmit further passion to the participants in the granfondo. I believe that the excellent successes of the Rimini editions will find a powerful stimulus to further grow in a land devoted to hospitality and capable of organizing the largest international events. “

The preliminary data of the 2022 edition highlight the growth path of IBF: born in 2018 as an event aimed exclusively at the consumer public, the event has gained increasing visibility over the years, witnessed by the increase in visitors and their business character: from the 20 thousand registered of the first edition, the expectations are to exceed 30 thousand visitors last year. Furthermore, in recent years IBF has also taken on the function of a meeting platform between operators, becoming a B2B event in the sector, and significant in this sense, the growth in the number of brands that have chosen to participate, confirming the scope and value of the ‘expo. They will be welcomed this year by the over 80 thousand square meters of the Misano World Circuit: the location will dedicate 50 thousand square meters to the exhibition area while the remaining 30 thousand will be dedicated to collateral initiatives that will be the corollary to an unforgettable three days.