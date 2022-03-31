HS Vantaa Korso school will be quickly converted into emergency accommodation for refugees in Vantaa – Vantaa is preparing for emergency accommodation for 1,200 refugees

In the opinion of the Vantaa Emergency Accommodation Working Group, the beautiful and stimulating environment of the former Korso school would be particularly suitable as a summer place for refugee children.

Vantaa is preparing to transform Korso School into an emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees as a matter of urgency.

The Finnish Immigration Service has asked Vantaa to prepare for emergency accommodation for 1,200 people. The city’s emergency accommodation team considers Vantaa, which was vacated in January, to be the best response to the request.

Vantaa is also investigating the accommodation of refugees in vacant apartments.

Vantaa The architectural firm hired by the company is currently planning how the former school would be used for accommodation. A building permit must be applied for for alterations.

“Vantaa’s building inspectorate has promised to process the application quickly, and my own assessment is that, in the best case scenario, refugees could get to Korso’s school as early as May,” said the chairman of the emergency accommodation working group Pasi Salo says.

Accommodation activities must also be reported in accordance with the Health Protection Act and the fire safety of the building must be ensured.

The salon’s “rough guess” is that the former school could accommodate two hundred refugees without remodeling. The building already has a large dining room and kitchen, washrooms, classrooms suitable for overnight stays and social facilities.

Laundry can be washed elsewhere, but space must be provided for the storage of both dirty and clean textiles. In addition, the adequacy of, for example, ventilation and storage facilities must be ensured.

“The limiting factor is the washing facilities. We have to make sure how many people they can accommodate. ”

Korson The school has two buildings, one with a public swimming pool in the city of Vantaa. Under investigation is whether the swimming pool could continue to operate as a general hall, even if the school were to become a refugee reception center.

Korso’s school was left empty when its students moved to Leppäkorvi United School, which started in January 2022. The buildings at Korso School represent Vantaa and Finland in an EU project looking for new uses for old buildings.

Sports clubs have used the school’s two gyms even after the school is empty. Salo estimated that this use would end with the entry of refugees.

Major some Ukrainian refugees are mothers and children. There are up to more than half of the newcomers.

“We talked to the emergency accommodation team that the beautiful milieu of Korso School would be a good place to spend the summer for the kids. They wouldn’t need to cook inside the four walls in a barren environment, ”says Salo.

Korso School is located on a high hill a stone’s throw from the newly renovated Duck Park. Next to it is Korso Sports Park.

In winter, the sports park has an outdoor gym and a roller-skating rink, as well as artificial ice and an ice rink. In summer, the park offers basketball, tennis, badminton, football and athletics.

To Finland It is estimated that between 80,000 and 100,000 refugees arrive from Ukraine. So far, about 15,000 Ukrainians have applied for temporary protection in Finland.

The Robert Huber Road Reception Center in Vantaa acts as a transit center, and most Ukrainian refugees stay there for only one night.

The Finnish Immigration Service opened a Nihtisilla reception center in Espoo on 16 March. It was closed in June 2021, but reopened due to the war in Ukraine.

The Helsinki Reception Center has offices in Punavuori and Metsälä. Metsälä’s service point takes care of the statutory services of persons living in private accommodation in Helsinki, applying for international protection and receiving temporary protection. The Punavuori office, on the other hand, acts as a transit center.

