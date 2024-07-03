The European Commission has given green light, with conditions, to the operation that will gradually bring Ita under the control of Lufthansa. The EU executive announced it in a note that was stingy with details. Contrary to what usually happens in similar cases, the Q&A is not available. The remedies offered, the EU executive confirms, concern first of all Short-haul routes from Rome and Milan and “certain airports in Central Europe”. As anticipated, Lufthansa and the Mef will make available to two competing airlines the assets necessary to start non-stop connections on these routes.

On the long-haul routes that raise competition concerns, namely those to North America, the company will make arrangements with competitors to allow them to offer alternative flights on the same routes, for example through scheduling agreements or exchanges. For Milan Linate, slots will be transferred to a competitor, in such quantities as to allow it to establish a base at the airport and operate direct flights to Central Europe.