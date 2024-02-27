In 2024, the DS brand celebrates its first decade and its entry into the Italian market with the launch of the special series “Edit10n Limitée”, available across the entire DS range from February to April. The special series DS Edit10n Limited is available in levels Performance Line, Performance Line+ And Rivoli+eliminating the need to worry about technical details or customizations, since everything is already included.

DS special series Edit10n Limitée

The DS Edit10n Limitée series in the Performance Line version, the DS 4 Edit10n Limited it can be equipped with engines BlueHDi 130 And PureTech 130, with Premiere Gray metallic paint. Furthermore, thanks to theAccess Premium Packwhich includes Motorized Tailgate, Vision 360 system, Wireless ChargerAlarm and black roof, the DS4 offers a complete experience for lovers of elegance and advanced technology.

DS 7 Edit10n Limitée with BlueHDi 130 engine

Likewise, in the Performance Line+ version, the DS7 Edit10n Limited it is equipped with motorization BlueHDi 130Premiere Gray finish, Access & Camera Pack, Pack Drive Assist + Vision 360 and 20-inch Tokyo alloy wheels.

