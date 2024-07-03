MFA: Russia to take measures in response to Finland’s policy and NATO activity near borders
Russia may take military-technical measures in response to Finland’s hostile policy and NATO’s growing activity near Russia’s borders. This was stated by the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry A.E. Nastasin, reports RIA News.
In June, Finland’s parliament planned to deploy thousands of troops to guard the border with Russia.
