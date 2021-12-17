It is an Airbus A-320 that will be inaugurated in a few weeks. His wife Federica: “He loved to travel”. And soon other planes will arrive dedicated to the athletes who have made the history of our sport

He made us fly with his feats on the field and now, Paolo Rossi, will have a plane dedicated to him, to his sporting achievements, to the values ​​he embodied. In fact, Pablito will be the first of the Italian sportsmen to whom the Ita Airways planes with the blue livery will be “named” to celebrate the glories of Italian sport. “It will be an Airbus A320, in the fleet in a few weeks – explain from the company -. The plane will bear the name of the great blue champion, World champion, Golden Ball, a true popular icon, sportsman who has transformed his difficulties into one of the most beautiful stories of Italian sport “. The idea of ​​Ita Airways is to dedicate its aircraft with a special livery to the greatest sportsmen of our country, “ambassadors in the world – continues the note – of professionalism, determination, strength, passion and determination, elements that have always led above the flag of Italy “.

Federica applauds – Paolo Rossi’s widow, Federica Cappelletti, welcomed with joy this idea which embodies the great passion of her husband who passed away a year ago: “Paolo loved to travel – commented Federica -. For me it is a source of great emotion and pride to see the name of Paolo in the blue livery of Ita Airways flying in the skies of the world. He makes me understand the love and esteem that Italians have for my husband, who has always put passion and conviction for the blue jersey into his work. “

The next – Pablito opens the series of “flying” athletes, which will also continue with other champions who will be chosen by sports fans through the company’s social networks in the coming months. The new livery of ITA Airways is characterized by the blue color, chosen as a symbol of unity, cohesion and pride of the country and representative of sport and the Italian national team. On the rudder the tricolor, on the blue background the gold, white and red logo of Ita Airways and stylized icons inspired by the national artistic heritage.

December 17, 2021

