London (dpa)

Pressure is mounting on the English Premier League to postpone the matches of the eighteenth round of the league, after a large number of matches were postponed due to the outbreak of the Corona virus.

Five of the ten matches that were scheduled to be played on Saturday and Sunday have been canceled, bringing the number of postponed matches from the Premier League this week to nine.

The Premier League has been hit hard by the latest wave of cross-country injuries, with 14 games in its three divisions affected.

Even the matches played yesterday, Thursday, were affected, and Liverpool missed its players Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, in his match against Newcastle due to his infection with the Corona virus.

While the quartet of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz missed the Chelsea match in which they tied with Everton, whether due to confirmed injuries or because they are waiting for the results of the analysis.

The British News Agency, “B. Verse. Media» that Thomas Frank, coach of Brentford, whose matches with Manchester United and Southampton have been postponed, is leading the lawsuits to stop the Premier League competitions currently.

“We think we should postpone the current round of the Premier League completely,” Frank said.

He added, “Corona cases are increasing in all Premier League clubs, everyone deals with it and suffers from problems.”

And Frank was supported by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who said: “I don’t think we want to play half the games and not play the other half.”

“I think the decision should be taken in the interest of the league to make sure that there is integrity in the competition,” he stressed.

Tottenham manager Rafael Benitez said: “The truth is we have a lot of cases in the Premier League now, so they have to think about how to stop this. If this doesn’t happen, things could get worse.”

The English Football League deals with postponement requests on a case-by-case basis and this remains the policy.

At the moment, all matches at Aston Villa, Leeds, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Tottenham will be played this week.

A statement from the association stated that the council will evaluate a number of factors in determining whether the match can be held or not. This includes “the club’s ability to form a team, the status, severity and potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the club, and the players’ ability to safely prepare and play the match.”

And this week, the association re-implemented emergency measures, which include conducting more frequent tests, wearing face masks while in enclosed spaces, maintaining social distancing, and reducing treatment time.

The English Premier League has strengthened its protocol in addition to stressing that it expects clubs to play their matches if they are able to provide 14 players, including a goalkeeper.

The association also released figures revealing that 25 percent of its players do not intend to receive a vaccine for the Corona virus, so far 59 percent have fully received the vaccine, while 16 percent plan to obtain the vaccine.

Much focus has been placed on obtaining a vaccine due to the rapid spread of the omicron mutant.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp used his notes on Thursday to clarify his thoughts on the matter and urged players to get the vaccine.

“I will not apologize for my view on the vaccine, no matter how unpopular it may be in certain sectors of society,” he wrote. I have the same view, whether secretly or publicly.”

He added, “If I come across friends of mine or people I care about in my life away from football, and they tell me that they haven’t gotten the vaccine yet, I will do my best to encourage them to do what the experts say.”

“Ignore those who claim to know, ignore lies and misinformation,” he added. Listen to the people who know better, if you do this, you will know that you want to get the vaccine and the booster.”