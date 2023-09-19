Come back to the present pure and simple. The journalist Ana Terradillos (San Sebastián, 50 years old) is in charge of the new stage of ‘The critical look’, the political gathering that Telecinco recovers for its mornings (Monday to Friday, 8:55 a.m.) as a replacement for ‘El Ana Rosa’s program. In this way, Mediaset is once again betting on a legendary brand that in the past was presented by professionals such as María Teresa Campos or Vicente Vallés.

–What can you contribute to the new stage of ‘The critical look’?

-We are going to provide dynamism when dealing with or analyzing current events. Many direct, sensitive towards people or the problems they have, for example, when making a purchase. We want naturalness and spontaneity, because we are convinced that there is no other way to deal with politics. It has been a summer of rabid news, which I think has left people a little tired of the political landscape, and we have to get them hooked again. Ultimately, it is about being an informative reference and maintaining what Ana Rosa Quintana achieved during 18 years in a very complicated period.

–Have you received Ana Rosa’s blessing?

-I have a long-term contract with Mediaset and it is the company that informs me of my new assignment, but it would be untrue if I said that I do not have Ana Rosa’s approval. She is, for me, a teacher both in the journalistic world and on a personal level. Her phrase was: “No one can do it better than you.” I belong to Mediaset and I understand that it is a decision that it has also made together with the production company Unicorn, to whom I will be grateful for making me shine. They have made everything easy for me and I feel very happy.

–Ana Rosa also had her editorials, which were widely commented on. Is she also going to give her opinion on the program?

-I think that will come, but the immediate objective is for all political formations to go through ‘The critical gaze’. We want to be the reference for all media. It is a very ambitious project, with the best team of collaborators on both sides of the table, with additions such as Jesús Cintora or Carlos Cuesta. I think it is a very diverse table, which reflects very well the transversality that Spain has and they are the ones who will have the opinion and the analysis.

–It took Pedro Sánchez four years to return to ‘The AR Program’. Have you already made an appointment for ‘The Critical View’?

-That was one of the mistakes that the PSOE made in communication policy in the last five years. There was an opening and I think that the reading they have made from Moncloa is that it has been very good for them to be in all the media. In principle, the reception for him to come is total. They have corrected that mistake that, by the way, has been made by all the parties that have been in the Government.

–And how do you handle getting up early again?

-I handle it very well because I am a day person. When they offered me ‘Four a day’, an afternoon program, in principle it was easier to adapt it to the schedules, but it was difficult for me to take it because I was used to getting up early. My mind is more agile in the morning than in the afternoon, although it is true that you go out less to dinner with friends, among other activities. My alarm now starts at 5:15 a.m. and I like to be in the newsroom. I am the presenter but, above all, a journalist who likes to be with my colleagues to be able to work and interact with them. You are nothing without a good team, and in this program I go with the best.

–Are you going to miss the social chronicle in this new, more serious professional stage?

-I’m going to miss talking about Shakira, about Rosalía. It is true that this part will continue with Joaquín Prat’s ‘Let’s see’. For me it was a discovery when I had to deal with these issues one summer when I replaced Ana Rosa and I discovered the professionals who are in charge of it. Journalists at heart are just as cautious, exhaustive, passionate and quarrelsome as, for example, a specialist who is in charge of Interior information. It has been something that has made me fall in love, it has convinced me, it has made me participate a lot in his talent. I’m going to miss it, but hey, other times will come. Now it’s politics, which is what I’m most passionate about.