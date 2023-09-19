After Montse Tomé’s order including in her call a good part of the footballers who last Friday declared themselves unselectable until more changes occur in the structure of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), the ball was in the court of the soccer players.

Accept the statement from the federative entity in which it showed its willingness to adopt “structural changes” or maintain a position of strength with its demands intact and the demand to implement them before returning to the national team. That was the dichotomy among the internationals, who received with astonishment the unexpected news of the squad list designed by the new coach without taking into account that the resignation was still in place.

This being the case, and after several hours of telematic meeting, the official statement from the players arrived late on Monday. They keep an eye on the Federation and will not respond to the coach’s call this Tuesday at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, putting the FEF in a difficult situation ahead of the Nations League match against Sweden on Friday.

«What was expressed in our statement of September 22, 2023, makes clear and without any option for another interpretation our firm will not to be summoned for justified reasons. These statements are still fully valid,” begins the note made public by the international companies on their different social media profiles.

«Legal consequences»



“We as elite professional players and after everything that happened today, we will study the possible legal consequences to which the FEF exposes us by putting us on a list from which we had asked not to be called,” the statement continues, making it clear that the soccer players assume the possible consequences of their decision.

«It seems relevant to us to point out, in this sense, that the call has not been made in a timely manner, so we understand that the FEF is not in a position to require us to attend it. We regret once again that our Federation places us in a situation that we would never have wanted,” they finally warn.