Anime fans are already eagerly awaiting the release of a particular game, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zerowhich as the months go by shows us more fighters that include well-known fighters from the different eras of this franchise loved by millions. And for those who can’t wait any longer and want to get their hands on it, there is an option that Bandai Namco makes available to certain users who are in the right place at the right time.

The celebration of fighting games known as EVO will be carried out from July 19-21a framework in which several users from around the world will meet to compete in the best tournaments for titles such as Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, among others that have a competitive scene. And to raise the excitement for the next big anime game, they decided to bring stands and activations to try out a preview demo of this 3D fighter.

DRAGON BALL SPARKING ZERO DEMO WILL BE AT EVO 2024 🟦🟦🟦 pic.twitter.com/fHmwUkXqQj — SLO (@SLOplays) July 3, 2024

Although it has not been confirmed, it has been said that this demo will be released within the same few days so that users from all over the world are not left out, but since they want to have an exclusive during EVO, it is possible that it will not be available in digital stores until after July 21st. However, these are only speculations, so in the end it might not be released and users will have to wait until the full game is released.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will arrive October 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: GAmerant

Author’s note: Many of us are impatient to try this video game. Let’s hope that the months go by quickly and that we return to our childhood with these great characters.