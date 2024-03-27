Who saw it?, previews of the episode of March 27, 2024 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 27 March 2024 – a new episode of Who has seen it? is broadcast, the historic Rai 3 broadcast hosted by Federica Sciarelli, broadcast from 9.20 pm. A woman lying on the ground, at night, seven days after the disappearance of Antonella Di Massa, the mother of Ischia found lifeless in an orange grove. Was that woman, noticed by several boys, Antonella? New testimonies and unreleased videos in the episode broadcast today.

And then: the disappearance of Giusy Ventimiglia, the woman with blue eyes who disappeared from Bagheria. Carmelo, Giusy's young son, speaks for the first time. And again: the judge has ordered new investigations into the disappearance of Paola Casali: the woman's two daughters in the studio, live. And, finally, appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty. Hosted by Federica Sciarelli.

We have seen the previews and the stories of tonight, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Where to see Who saw it? live on TV and live streaming? Federica Sciarelli's program, as mentioned, is broadcast today – Wednesday 27 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.