The funeral of will be celebrated around 3 pm today, Sunday 11 May Julia Tramontano and little Thiago, the baby she was carrying. The family chose a strictly private rite, as they explained that in that moment of pain, they want to be alone.

The 29-year-old was pregnant in the seventh month and unfortunately he lost his life on the evening of Saturday 27 May. The boyfriend who confessed to the crime, before admitting the truth, tried to sidetrack all investigations.

He made everyone believe that the woman, after an argument over finding out about her parallel relationship, she had left home. But it was only after 4 days that she decided to to confess.

Alessandro Impagnetiello worked as a barman and already had a 7 year old sonfrom a previous relationship. Giulia too was about to give birth to another child of hers, in just two months.

The autopsy revealed that he unfortunately lost his life due to 37 slashes, two of which, for her were fatal. The first is just the one that has them severed carotid arterywithout allowing her to scream.

In the posters for this last farewell, the family has also chosen to write the name of Thiago, next to that of his mother. Sant’Antimo on that occasion will be in mourning for what happened and the great loss.

The explanation of Giulia Tramontano’s sister

ClearGiulia’s younger sister, has used Instagram since it all started to make appeals, but also to to thank all of the affection received. On the occasion of the funeral, for explain their decision, he wrote:

Thank you all for the affection you have shown us in these atrocious days. Your thoughts have flooded us with love and closeness. Now is the time, however, for the last intimate and heartbreaking farewell to Giulia and Thiago and we would like to experience it together with our closest relatives and friends.