Disney+ It will bring us many surprises when it comes to series and movies. October will be a month full of news on the platform, in which we will be able to see the long-awaited second season of ‘Loki’, in addition to the final episode of ‘Ahsoka’, the series from the ‘Star Wars’ universe that is giving a lot to talk about and that is preparing a more than exciting end to the installment. Furthermore, the series ‘Shaking chills’ will give the necessary amount of terror to be able to celebrate Halloween properly.

If you want to know what other productions will be released this month, don’t miss the following note, in which we will give you complete information about what the famous streaming page has in store for us.

These are the movies and series that Disney+ will release in October

‘Ahsoka’ – final episode (October 3)

The adventures of one of the last Jedi in the galaxy will come to an end in October and we will be able to witness the outcome of her confrontation with Grand Admiral Thrawn. Don’t miss the season finale of the production starring Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano.

‘Haunted Mansion’ (October 4)

A mother and her son will hire a group of spiritual experts to help them free their house from the natural phenomena that have been tormenting them. Actors of the stature of Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Tiffany Haddish, among others, participate in this film.

‘Be yourself’ (October 4)

‘Be yourself’ is an Argentine musical series that tells the story of Sol, Tammy and Mara, three sisters who are part of Cpop, the most successful band of the moment. This production is aimed at a youth audience and is the successor to other well-known fictions, such as ‘Violetta’, ‘Soy Luna’, among others.

‘Loki’, season 2 (October 5)

The second installment of the series about the god of deception is probably one of the most anticipated productions by all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this new season we will see Loki fighting for control of the Time Variation Authority.

‘4EVER’ (October 11)

This new comedy and suspense series stars the members of the reggaeton and Latin pop group CNCO. In this fiction, young people will come together to form a band in the middle of searching for a valuable guitar, with which they will create a unique melody that will make them stand out.

‘Goosebumps: The Series’ (October 13)

The first five episodes of the series will premiere on October 13. In them we can follow a group of students who will investigate the death of a teenager that occurred three decades ago, which will lead them to discover dark secrets.

‘Werewolf at night in color’ (October 20)

This film premiered on the platform on October 5, 2022, however, now it will return with a special screening in which it will tell us the adventures of Jack Russell, a character played by the Mexican Gael García Bernal, who contracted a curse that makes him turn into a werewolf during full moon nights.