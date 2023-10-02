They are the happiest. Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely They have a good parental relationship after their recent separation. In that sense, they both received with joy the news that their first granddaughter had arrived into this world last Saturday, September 30. The daughter of the former couple, Doris Fundichely, communicated through her social networks that she became her mother. Meanwhile, Karina was in charge of leaving a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“It is with great emotion that I share this intimate video with you, as soon as we received the message from Jaimito @jaimelunap on WhatsApp that Isabella had been born🙏. “We are immensely happy, thank you all for such nice messages.”wrote the driver.

