“Mommy I love her; we are going to die”with this phrase, which she later repeated a couple of times, Leidy Paola said goodbye to her mother, shortly before dying in the fire at the Fonda Milagrosa nightclub in Murcia, which ended the lives of 13 attendees in the early hours of the morning. Sunday. The person who announced it was Jairo Correa, the father of the 28-year-old girl..

EL TIEMPO spoke with Jairo in Spain and reproduces his testimony here, which talks about the person who has become the voice of a tragedy that is shocking Spain.

Testimony of Jairo Correa

My daughter was the most wonderful person. In a house of only men, except the mother, she was the spoiled girl. She was very organized, a mediator, sweet and affectionate.

He was born in Manizales, like the rest of the family. I came 25 years ago because I had four children and the economic situation was very tough. I traveled with the hope of getting ahead. I decided to stay here forever and bring my children to this city. As soon as they got older I brought them because in Colombia there is neither the security nor the tranquility here.

Then, my daughter arrived five years ago with her mother. And she also brought me my three male children. I was able to do it because I now have a warehouse and mobile phone repair shop.

My daughter liked everything healthy in life. She liked to dance, eat and walk. And she was like a mother to all of us. She was little, but she was a woman very concerned about her family.

The girl finished her high school studies and here she still had no papers. She had already requested the community card for being the daughter of a Spaniard, since I am naturalized, and she was pending. We were in that process, but her intentions were to study or work with her boyfriend. [Kevin Alejandro Gómez, también fallecido en el incendio]who was a builder.

Here she lived well, without needs and calm, and she was very happy with her partner and with all of us..

She was very in love with her boyfriend. When she came, I saw that she was a little depressed and I asked her what was wrong. "Dad, I love that man and I don't know when I'll see him again."told me. "Wait, I'll bring it to you."I answered.

She was very in love with her boyfriend. When she came, I saw that she was a little depressed and I asked her what was wrong. “Dad, I love that man and I don’t know when I’ll see him again.”told me. “Wait, I’ll bring it to you.”I answered.

They began a love story from Manizales, where he now has his family. The only family here for him was us. I didn’t see him as a son-in-law, but as another son; and my children, like a brother. I got them an adjacent apartment in the same building, so we lived next door.

Fire in a nightclub in Murcia, Spain.

My ex-wife, the girl’s mother, lived with them. I have a partner, but for me she is a great friend. I also brought her from Colombia because I didn’t want my children to be without her mother. She is devastated. Here in the city of Caravaca everyone said that they looked like little sisters because she didn’t look her age and because they were always together.

We are waiting to be able to repatriate my son-in-law’s body so that he can be with his mother and brothers in Colombia. We will bury the girl here. I have a business, but right now I have no money; We are insolvent. But we have received a lot of support and I believe that the City Council, which here is the Mayor’s Office, is going to take charge of his repatriation and the burial of the girl. That’s what I understand. They are promises that they say in a moment, but I still don’t know if they are going to keep them.

We are going to take legal action against the nightclub owners. The owner of the one where our loved ones died is precisely a Colombian, also from Manizales. I don’t know him; I came to see it on the news, because I’m not a big fan of nightlife. I am from my home and my work. My daughter didn’t know them either. What’s more: it was the first time she had gone there.

Murcia nightclub, Spain. Photo: EFE/ Marcial Guillén

Several friends were there: my daughter and her boyfriend and another couple. The friend was the one who drove the car. They did not go to the Guatemalan’s birthday that was celebrated at the nightclub, as has been said, but to have fun on their own.

The Colombian Consulate contacted us on Tuesday morning and they have been very attentive. My son and a person who was not related by blood to my son-in-law, although he was like an uncle, have been with them in Murcia. That person lives in the Canary Islands and came to keep an eye on everything.

For my son-in-law’s family in Colombia and for us, all this is terrible.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

TIME CORRESPONDENT

MADRID