Goal is considering charging its European users almost $14 a month for an ad-free version of instagram if they do not agree to the company using their personal data for targeted ads, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The proposal, which would cost users about $14 a month on mobile devices and up to $17 on a desktop, is the attempt to Goal for navigating strict privacy regulations in the European Union. The standards will require that Goal obtain users’ consent to serve them targeted ads, which would likely have an adverse impact on the company’s advertising revenue.

According to the report, Goal has spoken to digital competition regulators in Brussels, privacy regulators in Ireland and other EU privacy regulators about its proposal. The company has apparently called the plan “ad-free subscription,” or SNA, and wants to start rolling it out in the coming months. It is not clear whether regulators consider the proposed Goal is a sufficient solution, according to the report, and they could ask the company to propose a cheaper offer.

“Goal believes in the value of free services supported by personalized ads. However, we continue to explore options to ensure we comply with changing regulatory requirements. “We have nothing further to share at this time,” said a spokesperson for Goal to CNBC on Tuesday.

Because privacy regulations do not apply in the United States, it is unlikely that Goal enter SNA there. But in February, the CEO of Goal, Mark Zuckerbergannounced a payment verification subscription service called Meta Verified.

For $11.99 dollars per month on the web and $14.99 dollars per month on iOSusers on platforms instagram and Facebook of Goal They will be able to submit their government ID and get a blue verification badge. Zuckerberg He said the new feature aims to increase “authenticity and security” on the platforms.

Via: Wall Street Journal

Editor’s note: I don’t even use Facebook as it is, no thanks. Although it must be a beautiful experience to return to those times where we were not invaded by advertising.